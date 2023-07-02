Head to Head Review: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) vs. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 1 21 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund is more favorable than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF.

Dividends

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Risk and Volatility

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund beats First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

