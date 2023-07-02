Head to Head Review: Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) vs. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Free Report) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.24%.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Enerplus 44.08% 72.62% 34.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.43 $914.30 million $4.32 3.35

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Enerplus beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

