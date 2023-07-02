Head-To-Head Survey: WPP (WPP) vs. Its Competitors

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WPP to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPP and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get WPP alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.85 billion $844.43 million N/A WPP Competitors $1.94 billion $97.32 million 2,185.58

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WPP pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 898.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WPP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A WPP Competitors -8.59% -11.93% -0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WPP and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 1 5 0 2.83 WPP Competitors 200 1516 2459 35 2.55

WPP presently has a consensus price target of $1,001.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,815.24%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 119.20%. Given WPP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WPP is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPP beats its competitors on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.