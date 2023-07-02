Heartland BancCorp to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $83.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 25th will be paid a $0.759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

