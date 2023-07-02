Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

