Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 27,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

