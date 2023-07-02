Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as high as C$15.44. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 11,238 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on HRX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
