Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

