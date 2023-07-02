Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,194.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,194.57 ($15.19).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.91) to GBX 1,285 ($16.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.01) to GBX 1,080 ($13.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.51) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Hiscox

In other news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,232.07). In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,360 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.99) per share, with a total value of £14,960 ($19,020.98). Also, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.85) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,232.07). 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,091 ($13.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 789.20 ($10.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.27). The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,120.20.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

