HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. HNI has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. HNI’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

