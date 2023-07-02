HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $532.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.90.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.50.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,660. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

