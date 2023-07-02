HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.32

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 247.32 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 185.80 ($2.36). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 189 ($2.40), with a volume of 89,138 shares changing hands.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.63 and a beta of 0.88.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

