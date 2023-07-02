i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) PT Lowered to GBX 30

i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
i3 Energy Price Performance
Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at $0.18 on Friday.
About i3 Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.