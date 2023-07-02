ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Down 38.1% in June

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IZM opened at $4.72 on Friday. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ICZOOM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

