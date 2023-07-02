IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.