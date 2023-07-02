Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

