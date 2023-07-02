Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 386.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,006 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.35% of Immersion worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Immersion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immersion Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.