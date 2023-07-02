ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), with a volume of 649,803 shares trading hands.

ImmuPharma Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 million, a PE ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.44.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.