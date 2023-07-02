ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), with a volume of 649,803 shares trading hands.
ImmuPharma Stock Up 5.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 million, a PE ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.44.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
