Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) vs. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head to Head Contrast

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Impac Mortgage and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Extra Space Storage 1 4 4 1 2.50

Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $169.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Extra Space Storage 43.79% 21.62% 7.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.27 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.04 Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 10.45 $860.69 million $6.36 23.40

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage



Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Extra Space Storage



Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

