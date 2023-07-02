Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPOAF opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

