Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $64,402,541.55 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $20,896,708.46.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

