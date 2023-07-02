Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $13,828,582.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at $162,467,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,371,887 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $4,245,677.73.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

NYSE AMC opened at $4.40 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 288,635 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

