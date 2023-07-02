Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,552,865.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.06. The company has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

