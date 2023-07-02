Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.
IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.57.
Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.