Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

