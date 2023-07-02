International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,274 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

