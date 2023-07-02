International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 55,459.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 931,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 930,049 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.