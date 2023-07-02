International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $575,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000.

BST opened at $34.44 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

