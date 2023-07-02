International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.53. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $315.78 and a 52-week high of $429.75.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

