International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

