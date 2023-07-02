Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $80.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

