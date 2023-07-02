iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average is $408.83. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

