iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

