iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,285,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

