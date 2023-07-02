iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

