iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH opened at $261.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.