iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $156.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $922.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $157.10.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

