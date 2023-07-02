iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,585,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,136,803 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 227.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 839,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 582,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,330,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after buying an additional 377,210 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,609,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAXJ opened at $66.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

