iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.