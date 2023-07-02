iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $507.26 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $517.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

