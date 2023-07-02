iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $161.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

