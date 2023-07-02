Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.4 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

