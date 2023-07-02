J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.07 and a 1 year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.