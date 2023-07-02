J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Citigroup

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.07 and a 1 year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

