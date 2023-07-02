Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.08.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

JKHY stock opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.88.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

