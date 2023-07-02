Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

