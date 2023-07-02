Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
