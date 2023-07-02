James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $358.36

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 358.36 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 404.88 ($5.15). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.10), with a volume of 15,125 shares changing hands.

James Fisher and Sons Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95. The firm has a market cap of £202.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.54.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

