JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.38 ($4.44).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.04) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.90) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.14) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

LON JD opened at GBX 146 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,866.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.02. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

