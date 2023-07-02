JMP Securities Boosts Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $14.00

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADFree Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $1.20. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. The firm had revenue of $609.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares in the company, valued at $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.