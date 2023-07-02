JMP Securities Boosts Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $14.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.
Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of OPAD stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares in the company, valued at $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
