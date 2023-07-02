Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 264 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

