Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

