JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $135.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFR opened at $107.53 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

